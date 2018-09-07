Adopt A Pet event underway at the Augusta Regional Airport

CSRA News

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - If you want a new pet, go to the airport. 

Cats and dogs will be up for adoption Friday, Sept. 7 at Augusta Regional Airport

Adoption rates are as low as $25. 

All the animals have been spayed or neutered. 

Everyone who adopts an animal gets free parking.

The adoption event is happening on the south end of the main terminal. 

It begins at 11:00 am.

