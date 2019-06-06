ADA accessible home for quad amputee nears completion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donations still needed. [ + - ] Video

Burke County, GA (WJBF) - Never give up.

That's the message one man shared from the start of his health journey when a rare case of bacterial meningitis turned him into a quadruple amputee. With the Burke County Sheriff's Office as the driving force, Christopher Grubisa moves closer to getting back to his normal life.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams assembled a group of key players at the home, still under construction, on Poole Melton Road in Blythe.

It's not your average home. It's ADA accessible with larger door frames.

It's just the place that's needed for Christopher Grubisa, a man who has been fighting for his life with no arms and no legs.

Grubisa was there with his wife, Amber, and his parents Nick and Sandra.

He recalled the day that his life changed forever back in October 2017.

"I went to sleep one night and wasn't supposed to wake up the next day," he said. "You don't never know."

We first told you his story last March. Christopher Grubisa's parents came forward then to share how their son came in contact with bacterial meningitis and lost all of his limbs.

Last May, NewsChannel 6 traveled to Shepherd Center in Atlanta to speak with Christopher Grubisa during his final days of rehabilitation.

He shared back then, "Don't take everything for granted. Hands. Feet. Don't take them for granted."

Those were his words a year ago.

And now, he's still just as humble.

"If I can make someone happy in the day, I've done my job."

It's a remarkable story, one we featured in a special, two-part segment called Triumph Over Tragedy.

This part of the journey now includes a cast of supporters. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is one of them. He launched a project to build Grubisa a home.

"We're up to $76,000. We need another $50,000 to complete this project," the Sheriff said.

John Highsmith, Highsmith Building Services Inc., Owner and President shared with us blueprints for the home.

"It's a little closer to the ground to make it easier to access. The doorways are wider. We added a little extra room in front of the toilets and in front of the vanities just to make it easier to maneuver around," he said.

Highsmith Building Services broke ground on the ADA home January 18, Christopher's 33rd Birthday.

It's 2800 heated feet with wheelchair access from the garage and throughout the home, ramps and even a bathroom Grubisa can roll into. The home also will have wheelchair access on a wraparound porch. It's all work his father, Nick, oversees as project manager.

All of this was possible thanks to the Neville family who donated the land.

"It's what our Pops, that's what we called him, would have done," Jessica Neville Yoder told us adding that her grandfather owned the land they donated. "It's better to give than to receive. We just felt like that was our calling and our part that we could play was to give them the land where the house was to be built."

And a host of other contractors are already working to add the finishing touches.

It's work Sheriff Williams sees as an act of community service.

"Yes, we'll be good at preventing crime. We'll be good at arresting people after crimes are committed, but that's not how we wanted to be known. I want to be known as a service agency."

While his home is being built, Grubisa told us he's been working to get back to normal, going from operating with nubs to prosthetic legs and arms.

"It's a little bit of a struggle, but you get past it. I don't fold towels though," Grubisa laughed after we reminded him of his therapy work folding towels at Shepherd.

He may still need his wife and three kids, who are 9,6 and 4 respectively, to help with chores, but he's progressing.

"I'm able to eat on my own now. I'm able to point a finger, so to speak," he said telling us he has been operating with his prosthetic arms since November. Grubisa is also being fitted for prosthetic legs and learning to walk again at AOPI Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Never giving up, Grubisa added he wants to continue to be an inspiration to at least just one person.

And we think he's got that taken care of already.

"I'd like to be able to inspire as many people as possible, but one person [is enough]. Just being able to change how they see things or change how they look at life on a day to day basis," he said.

The home is expected to be complete in about three months. That is when Grubisa expects to walk into his own home, whether it be by himself or with a little bit of help.

To donate to the home, click here. You can also send donations to Burke County Sheriff's Office in the name of "Grubisa Home."

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins