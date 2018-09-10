CSRA News

A new restaurant opening soon at Mullins Colony in Evans

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 06:22 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 06:59 AM EDT

A new restaurant opening soon at Mullins Colony in Evans

COLUMBIA, Co., GA (WJBF) - A new restaurant is opening in Columbia County. 

McAlister's Deli will be located at Mullins Colony in Evans. 

It opens today at 10:30 a.m.
 

