A new restaurant opening soon at Mullins Colony in Evans Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBIA, Co., GA (WJBF) - A new restaurant is opening in Columbia County.

McAlister's Deli will be located at Mullins Colony in Evans.

It opens today at 10:30 a.m.

