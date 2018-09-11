CSRA News

A local hotel shows appreciation for military personnel and first responders

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:49 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:49 AM EDT

(WJBF) - A local hotel is showing their appreciation. 

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton is hosting a luncheon today. 

It's for military personnel and first responders. 

Stop by from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Hampton Inn on Washington Road.


 

