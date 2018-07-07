AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- - The count down is on... In just 4 days the Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Center for Innovation and Training will open shop.

The first sight you'll see when you walk through the doors: A local coffee shop, Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee. It's the first company to sign a lease at the cyber center.

The original shop off of Central avenue has been serving coffee since 2013, and the owner said his dream to serve the cyber district sparked last year, after attending the ground breaking ceremony.

It started as an idea, with Governor Nathan Deal announcing a $58 million cyber center located in the heart of downtown Augusta. The governor and city officials didn't waste time breaking ground, as construction started in June.

Fast forward a few months: The concept visibly shaping into reality, but Governor Deal didn't stop there. Back in November, $35 million was added to the mix-- funding a second phase, making it the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government to date.

"We won't only be able to supply industry to Georgia, but it will be world-wide," Governor Nathan Deal said.

Now, just days before the grand opening of phase 1, we are learning a local business has landed a prime piece of space in the facility. A company that fuels minds for people all across the CSRA.

"Just being part of that is going to be special, and to have a presence in that operation," John Curry, owner of Buona Coffee, said. "There is going to be a lot of people in there that need to drink coffee."

Out of all the national coffee chains, locally owned Buona Caffe is the top pick. And all things local line up with Curry's operation. He explained buying products native to Augusta, whether it's milk or honey, is priority.

The coffee shop already has a foot in the door to Augusta University, so making this jump won't come by surprise: "...the cancer center for a blend of coffee for a fundraiser. We do a lot of events at AU," Curry told NewsChannel 6.

He explained adding a cafe down town has been a goal ever since the shop on Central Avenue opened. Although there isn't a brick and mortar location yet, Buona coffee is sold down town, as several businesses buy wholesale.

"We have had other opportunities where people have tried to get us to open shop other places, but we're very diligent about where we are going to be," Curry told us.

...a place that features restricted access to meet classified security needs, cutting edge cyber range and an incubator program to foster innovation. With the cyber security labor shortage, the Georgia Cyber Center will train the next generation of workers.

"The whole cyber scene that's happening, and the tech/entrepreneurial endeavors that are happening here are very exciting, and we are happy to be part of it," Curry concluded.

On opening day Tuesday, you will be greeted by Buona Caffe baristas, but the official cyber coffee cafe will not open until August 15th when Augusta University classes begin.

Photojournalist: Antony Sherrod