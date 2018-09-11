CSRA News

911 Ceremony held at Augusta Fire Department Station 8 on Highland Avenue

Sep 11, 2018 02:29 AM EDT

Sep 11, 2018 05:59 AM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - In Augusta, there will an annual 911 Ceremony held at Augusta Fire Department 8 on Highland Avenue. 

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. 

There will be similar ceremonies happening at every fire station in Augusta at the same time.  

The public is welcome to attend.
 

