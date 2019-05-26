5K Being Held Sunday to Raise Awareness on Mental Health
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Mental Health Awareness 5K commemorates one young man's battle with mental illness and suicide.
Press Release:
Augusta, GA May 26th, 2019/ V&G Publishing--Happy Birthday Damien Christopher Le Boyd aka Devin Maze.
Today Damien would have been 27 years old had he not taken his life last July after his long and grueling battle with mental illness.
May marks the nations mental health awareness month and this May began a new tradition in the Garden City.
To honor Damien and others struggling in silence with mental illness, the Boyd family and friends are hosting a 5k walk/run in support of other families and in remembrance of their own deep connection to this month.
This year the race is held at Diamond Lakes track in South Augusta from 8am to 10am.
The family and friends hosting the event are providing food, music, and cups full of statistics and hotlines to help anyone that may need it.
“We want people to know that they have support and where they can go to get it,” Damien’s older brother Clifford Boyd, who suffers from mental illness himself, said. “If we can come together every year and help even one person then we are upholding Dai Dai’s (Damien) legacy.”
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Baby should be OK after days in room with dead parents
- "Out There...Somewhere": Pickleball wisdom for the ages
- 5-year-old Utah girl Elizabeth Jessica Shelley missing, uncle in custody: Police
- State prosecutors struggle with human trafficking cases
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes