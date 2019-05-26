AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Mental Health Awareness 5K commemorates one young man's battle with mental illness and suicide.

Press Release:

Augusta, GA May 26th, 2019/ V&G Publishing--Happy Birthday Damien Christopher Le Boyd aka Devin Maze.

Today Damien would have been 27 years old had he not taken his life last July after his long and grueling battle with mental illness.

May marks the nations mental health awareness month and this May began a new tradition in the Garden City.

To honor Damien and others struggling in silence with mental illness, the Boyd family and friends are hosting a 5k walk/run in support of other families and in remembrance of their own deep connection to this month.

This year the race is held at Diamond Lakes track in South Augusta from 8am to 10am.

The family and friends hosting the event are providing food, music, and cups full of statistics and hotlines to help anyone that may need it.

“We want people to know that they have support and where they can go to get it,” Damien’s older brother Clifford Boyd, who suffers from mental illness himself, said. “If we can come together every year and help even one person then we are upholding Dai Dai’s (Damien) legacy.”