4 Year-Old Boy Dies in Accidental Shooting
Richmond Co. (WJBF) - 4-year old, Justin Foss Jr. died from an accidental shooting earlier today.
The incident took place at his home on Skinner Mill Road. The 4 year-old was transported to The Augusta University Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for next week. Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop