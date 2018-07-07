CSRA News

4 Year-Old Boy Dies in Accidental Shooting

By:

Richmond Co. (WJBF) -  4-year old, Justin Foss Jr. died from an accidental shooting earlier today.

The incident took place at his home on Skinner Mill Road. The 4 year-old was transported to The Augusta University Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.  Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. 

