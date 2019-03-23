3 shooting incidents under investigation in Johnston, South Carolina Video

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Johnston Police Department is investigating several shooting incidents within the last week.



One man has already been arrested in connection with one of the cases.

The police chief says this crime is something that has be to stopped.

"These last couple of incidents has not turned out to be a lot of cooperation is taking place," Police Chief Lamaz Robinson told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.

"There's crime in every city, whether it's Edgefield, Johnston, or the City of Augusta where ever. We do not have a lot of violent crime here in Johnston," he added.

The first in a sting of incidents happened at the Sertoma Club. An incident report reveals multiple people were firing weapons into a large crowd. No one was found to be injured and no one provided information to investigators.

"i don't know if it's for a fear of retaliation of everything that's going on," Chief Robinson said.

Another shooting happened on Walker Street. Investigators were able to figure out what happened in the third incident.

"We had a victim who was in a vehicle who was being chased by another vehicle with three individuals inside that vehicle. they begun to shoot at that vehicle and during that shooting, of course, a resident here in town house was shot into," Chief Robinson recalled.

I asked the Chief about what he would say to those who may say that there is a problem with crime in Johnston and police are not patrolling. "I can promise you that my guys are actively patrolling the city. I can tell that based on the daily reports that's turned in. i can tell based upon mileage on the odometer on the vehicle," he added.

The Johnston Police Chief says that we're hear of more arrests in the near future.

"There are more arrests to come. I can promise that without a shadow of a doubt . At this point in time, we are working some leads on the shooting at the Sertoma Club and we're getting there," he added.

The suspect in one of those cases Shovenin Weaver is facing several charges including weapons possession and assault and battery.