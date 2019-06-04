2020 U.S. Senate Candidate Teresa Tomlinson in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) - Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson formally declared that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Earlier this evening she was in Augusta spreading her campaign with the Columbia County Democrats.
The candidate for U.S. Senator says her campaign driven around issues including universal health care, livable wages, and responsible gun ownership.
"We can live in a safer community without infringing upon anybody's' rights," explained Tomlinson. "What we need is, we need are people that are focused on the solution and not on the fight."
Tomlinson will be running against incumbent Republican senator David Perdue.
