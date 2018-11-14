"We're back and we're here to stay," Toys for Tots registration in Allendale County, others underway Video Video

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) - Across Georgia-Carolina and the nation, Toys for Tots collects toys and then distributes them to families in need for Christmas. Allendale County is no exception.

"These families need us and we want them to be encouraged to know we're gonna do it every year," local Toys for Tots Coordinator Deanna Miller-Berry told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Miller-Berry said she saw a need in the rural area after knocking on doors asking for support for a local bond referendum.

"One of the biggest complains that the citizens had was how am I going to say yes to a bond but I can't afford toys for my kids for Christmas"

After finding out the program was non-existed in the area, she pulled her resources together and collected toys under her non-profit Toys for Shannie's Pals the first year. After TV stations like WJBF got wind of what was happening, "within hours donations starting coming," Miller-Berry recalled. "People and trucks started pulling up to my house and I'm like how am I going to transport this stuff," she added.

Fast forward, right now, registration for families requesting to receive toys is underway. Barry said lower than expected numbers of participants signed up.

"Only because last year we got a bigger response because we were utilizing the department of social services but in most of the counties we are servicing, those departments of social services have already partnered with other toy drives that were local but we are on a national scale so we get to service not just a selected number of children, we get to service the whole community," she said.

If approved, families will have the chance to "shop" for their Christmas items

"Instead of putting everything in a bag, we parents to come in and walk and feel proud like I got the chance to choose this. I may not have been able to afford this toy but oh my god, they have it on the table and I get to choose the toy," Miller-Berry said.

When coming for your appointment or if you are planning to walk-in to apply, please make sure that you bring the following documents to prevent potential delays. We're told walk-in applicants are on a first come first served basis and those others who walk in after you may be called before you due to scheduled appointments.

Photo ID

Proof of Residency

Proof of Income

Social Security cards or birth certificates for the children listed on the application. (other acceptable ID for the children are Medicaid cards or school ID's)

You can ONLY apply for children who live in the home with you. (children ages 0 - 13)

"I thought it would be a good partnership because we both have a servant's heart!" CEO of The Smartbox Unlocks Detra Salley-Bruce said.

Miller-Berry said that it's important to partner with organizations and businesses like The Smartbox Unlocks who take the time to give back to the area. "So when those families come in thinking that they are coming for one thing and they're getting an extra component like 'wow, I can get help with toys, too?' I mean, you are already brightening somebody's day when you do that," she added.

Registration Times/Locations:

Allendale County:

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Smartbox Unlocks

246 North Hampton Avenue

Fairfax, South Carolina

November 13, 27, and December 4

Bamberg County:

Every Monday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Train Depot in Denmark

18759 Heritage Highway

Denmark, South Carolina

November 19, 26, and December 3

Barnwell County:

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Barnwell County Library

40 Burr Street

Barnwell, South Carolina

November 15, 29, and December 6

Hampton County:

Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hampton County Recreation Center

361 E. Pine Street

Varnville, South Carolina

November 14, 28 and December 5

Distribution dates:

Monday, December 17: Bamberg County

Tuesday, December 18: Allendale County

Wednesday, December 19: Hampton County

Friday, December 21: Barnwell County

"Seeing smiles on people's face when I see them in the street, and they're like oh, that's the toy lady that's the lady who gave me toys, and I get such gratification from that just knowing that they appreciate it," Miller-Berry recalls.

Donation boxes are located at B&B Ford in Barnwell. Boxes will be at several different locations by next week, according to Miller-Berry. A list of current drop-off locations will be available here: https://bab.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

Money is great but the group really want toys. "If there are any businesses and civic organizations, groups who would like to do a toy drive, bikers groups or clubs who would like to ride out to one of these counties and say hey we're in Allendale county or we're in Bamberg County, we'll come to ride out to you - those are things that we really enjoy," Miller-Berry stated.

No matter what part of Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, and Hampton Counties you live in, if you can't physically get to a Toys for Tots registration center, register online. Miller-Berry said that they can do a lot of things over the phone. "We are trying to make things convenient for families this year."

For more information, call: 803-672-0014 or email babtoys4tots@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BABMarineToysForTots

Website: https://bab.toysfortots.org/

Monetary donations can be made via the website, as well.