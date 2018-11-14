"I knew something was up with the water," Halosan injected into Denmark, SC's water, report shows Video

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) - Some residents have complained about their drinking water for years in Denmark, South Carolina. Now an investigation reveals a chemical, most commonly used to disinfect hot tubs, was being injected into the City's drinking water for ten years.

"That's new to me but I knew something was up with the water," Lifelong resident Bobby Washington told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk. "It always looked like stuff was floating in the water," he added.

He recalled a time where the quality of the water was called into question after someone asked for a drink. "They then fill up a glass with some water, I remember that, and it looked like it was tissue particles floating in it," he recalled.

Now an investigation showed that the City of about 3,000 added a chemical called halosan into it's drinking water for a decade to regulate a naturally occurring iron bacteria. It has since stopped as of this July, according to CNN.

"I never really was a fan of drinking out of the faucet and all of that," Washington shared.

According to CNN, the material was not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in drinking water. The City has been the subject of multiple South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control enforcement actions in the past 15 years.

"I felt disgusted. Our mayor actually - that means he knew, somebody knew, somebody knew," Washington stated.

According to the EPA, Halosan can be a "Significant eye and skin irritant. Burning, rash, itching, skin discoloration/redness, blistering are all symptoms as well.

As for Washington, he's not taking any chances with the water in the City.

"Your best bet is to go to the store and get some water if you want some drinking water. "

Shawn did try reaching out to Mayor Gerald Wright and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control but he didn't get a response.