EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Get ready for an evening of laughter as Benny Pope presents his uproarious one-man stage play, “Who Got the Body?”. The play is on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. over at Hardin Auditorium at 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans.

In this hilarious comedy, Benny Pope, the talented actor, comedian, and playwright, takes on the role of 74-year-old Sal, who finds himself in charge of the funeral arrangements for his departed neighbor, Herbert. Chaos ensues as long-lost family members, estranged for years, suddenly appear, leading to humorous clashes and confusion over the service’s details. With Sal’s no-nonsense attitude, the play promises to deliver countless laughs while exploring the age-old question, “Who Got the Body?”

Tickets are available for $40 for General Admission and $70 for VIP. General Admission seating opens at 7:00 PM, while VIP patrons enjoy early admittance at 6:45 PM, along with a private pre-show reception. VIP guests will have the chance to interact with Benny Pope, indulge in hors d’oeuvres, receive a gift bag, and capture special picture-taking moments with Benny himself. As a bonus, they’ll also receive a free autographed picture of Benny/Sal.

Don’t miss this side-splitting performance by Benny Pope. Secure your seats now by ordering tickets at www.bennypope.com.