AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- March 17, the Naming Commission released a list of names they are considering for the renaming of 9 military bases named after Confederate Generals. One of those bases is Fort Gordon, named for Confederate General John Brown Gordon.

The name Charles Kelly is on the list of nearly 100 names. Major Kelly was a CSRA native, born in Wadley, raised in Sylvania, and had contracted to build a house in Augusta before shipping off to Vietnam in 1964.

He joined the Army as a Medic at 15 years old during World War II- because he lied about his age. He served for 4 years before being discharged because of a severe injury he got while fighting.

Courtesy Charles Kelly Jr.

After his discharge he finished high school, went on to get his Bachelors of Science degree then his Masters of Arts in Geology. He married Jessie Hills and they had three children- Carol, Barbara and Charles Jr.

In 1951, Major Kelly chose to go back into the Army, where he served at 6 of the 9 bases being renamed. He was about to retire and build a house in Augusta to be near Fort Gordon, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

He decided not to retire, and instead took command of the 57th Medical Detachment in Vietnam, setting the standard for medical evacuation for the rest of the war.

His son, Charles Kelly Jr said his dad willingly put his life on the line to save others.

“And then on his last flight on July 1st, he was called in to rescue an American soldier. He was warned off that there were small arms fire in the area. And he said ‘yeah I’ll leave- when I have your wounded,'” Kelly said.

Those were Major Kelly’s last words, because seconds later he was shot by enemy fire.

Major Kelly was best known as the commander of the 57th Medical Detachment (or helicopter ambulances) during the Vietnam War. His fearless determination to rescue wounded American soldiers, regardless of the danger to himself, is his legacy; one that is still observed by Med Evac units today.

Courtesy Charles Kelly Jr.

His son said his dad has had a profound impact on his life, though he doesn’t remember much about his father who died when he was just 3-years old.

“I have one vivid memory where he took a helicopter and flew it to Sylvania and took me up in the air about 15 feet. My mother wouldn’t let him go any higher,” Kelly smiled.

Kelly said it’s an honor that his father’s name is being considered to name a military installation, whether it is chosen or not. He said o matter what happens. He is proud of his dad.

Major Kelly was highly decorated including a Purple Heart and a Distinguished Services Cross-the second highest military honor in the US. He was also awarded the Combat Medical Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge– two awards rarely given to one person.

Major Charles Kelly’s military citations.

Other names on the renaming list include Harriet Tubman, Dwight Eisenhower, Alexander Augusta and Colin Powell.

The naming commission has to present its final list of names to Congress by October 1st.

CLICK HERE for a full list of names being considered by the naming commission.