AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local animal shelter has fallen on hard times and needs your help.

The CSRA Humane Society provides a safe haven for animals without homes. And there are several ways that you can help them take care of animals.

“I remember when I first moved down here with my job and I remember I would see so many homeless pets and it was far less than there are today,” said CSRA Humane Society Board Member, Christine Collins. “But I was like, ‘I have to do something to help them’.”

The animal shelter located on Wood Street is in need of food and household items like laundry detergent and garbage bags.

“And then the people,” said Collins. “We need extra people on the weekends to help with the cleaning and it’s getting warmer out so, soon, washing dogs.”

And now that it’s getting warmer, Collins tells us that donations will be a great help towards their utility bills – which can reach up to $1500 per month in the summer.

She says that people can bring their donations at any time.

“I always tell people, where it’s inconvenient to come on a Saturday when we’re open or on a Monday evening, you can always leave stuff at the gate,” said Collins.

She says that volunteers and donors are the lifeline to keeping their doors open.

“Everyday that phone rings and everyday I’ve got 20 to 30 people that found a pet or can’t take their pet with them or are no longer able to take care of their pet,” said Collins. “And it’s super overwhelming- not just for us, but for every rescue in this community.”

Lately, volunteers from Fort Gordon and donations from the community and a local Girl Scout troop have been especially helpful for the shelter.

Collins says, despite the hard times the shelter is experiencing, she will always show up for the animals.

“There are some heartbreaking days and there are some tough days,” said Collins. “But I think about them. And they’re used to me, too. I think they expect me to show up as well. They’re like my little bosses- my little fur bosses.”

You can make donations to the CSRA by visiting them on Saturdays from 11am-4pm or on Monday evenings from 6pm-8pm. You can also leave donations at their front gate on 425 Wood Street in Augusta.

The CSRA Humane Society also has a PayPal account for donations at paypal.me/csrahs