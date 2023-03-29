AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The rooftop experience at The Partridge Inn returns this Masters after being closed last year for renovations. Along with a larger bar area outside, there’s now a place to dine inside.

“We started prepping in December. We had meetings every month,” Holly White, The Partridge Inn General Manager told us.

Months of preparation now in operation. White told NewsChannel 6 doors have already opened to Masters patrons. And she said the best feature is the newly reopened Six South Rooftop Bar, where you can get music all week.

“We’re doing live entertainment on the rooftop and also 8595, our second floor restaurant. We have live entertainment from 7-10 p.m. and then 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” she explained.

That rooftop can also be enjoyed indoors where a new kitchen and menu gives patrons exclusive access.

“Offering live pasta stations, fresh carving meats, charcuterie and stuff like that,” Chef Thomas Jacobs, The Partridge Inn Executive Chef said.

Jacobs said he’s also offering A5 Japanese Wagyu beef, a meat he hand selected at $10,000. It will sell for around $45 an ounce, at a 3oz minimum. There’s also African dishes and his pecan pie, a recipe published in a book. And you can quench your thirst with a $30 signature drink, the Partridge cocktail, a refreshing strawberry/lemon/lime/cucumber gin complete with a flower and Renetta DuBose approved.

“It’s kind of like throwing a party for your family and friends. You want everything to be perfect,” said Greg Greenawalt, Crown Plaza North Augusta General Manager.

He said they are one of the Top 5 Crowne Plaza hotels in the U.S. and the upgrades for their very important guests prove it from the golf memorabilia in the lobby where you will be greeted with a spiked Arnold Palmer, to the rooftop.

Greenawalt added, “This roof opens and closes, you can see out in the evening if it’s a clear evening. We have infrared heaters, we have fans, we have a beautiful little fire pit and sectional seating.”

The Jackson’s Bluff Rooftop Bar also offers Sunrise on the Roof daily during Masters, complete with mimosa, Bloody Mary and pastry bars. Downstairs is Salt + Marrow Kitchen where you can enjoy a meal outside in a dinner dome or inside.

“Everything is wood fire cooked, the steaks, lobsters. It just has a very unique flavor because it has a woodfire grill,” Greenawalt said.

During Masters week, you will need a badge to access the rooftop experience at The Partridge Inn. That badge includes food and a cocktail.

After Masters, Crowne Plaza will offer Sunrise on the Roof on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps