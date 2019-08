GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The CSRA Gospel Music Heritage Awards is headed to Graniteville, South Carolina.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 7 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Donna Wesby, general and sales department manager at WAAW Shout 94.7 stopped by #GoodMorningAugustaWeekends to chat with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.