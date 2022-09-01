AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and win scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena. Admission is free and open to the public.

The arena will be filled with seminars, career and counseling centers, and helpful exhibits manned by representatives from colleges, universities and technical schools from throughout the U.S.

In addition, members from local professional societies will be prepared to provide beneficial information in areas such as engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to:

Obtain information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition;

Attend seminars to get information about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, SRS Apprenticeships, WORC scholarships and financial literacy;

Visit a counseling center that will be open throughout the evening where students and parents can seek advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals;

Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college. Students will be able to participate in a quick “card sort” interest inventory to validate their career choice; and

Register to participate in the drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Students must attend and register in person at CSRA College Night to be eligible. To qualify for a College Night scholarship, students must be high school seniors and graduate with a GPA equal or above 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.

For more information on College Night, click here.