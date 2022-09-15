AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For the first time since before the pandemic, high school students across the CSRA will be able to meet face to face with college representatives at CSRA College Night.

There will be 85 colleges, Universities and Technical schools from across the southeast in the building. There will also be military recruiters and folks from Savannah River Site with career and apprenticeship opportunities.

Every high school senior that walks in the door can enter into a drawing to win one of ten $1,000 scholarships. And there will be five seminars for students and parents on topics like financial aid and financial literacy.

“And in addition to that, we’re going to have seminars. We have five seminars. The seminars are very important. I always tell parents the Georgia financial aid or the South Carolina financial aid, I know as a parent I headed straight for financial aid,” said Kim Mitchell, Education Outreach lead at SRNS.

“In addition to that this year, we also have a seminar on SRS apprenticeships. We’re very excited about that. We have a seminar on WORC, which is local scholarships for local jobs. And SRP is going to hold a seminar on financial literacy,” she added.

CSRA College Night is not just for high school seniors and their parents. Students of all ages are welcome. So are adults looking to further their education or learn more about career opportunities with the military or SRS.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by Savannah River Site. It takes place Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at James Brown Arena.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.