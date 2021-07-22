CSRA back-to-school dates for the 2021-2022 school year

CSRA (WJBF) – It seems as if we were just talking about graduations, and now it’s time to go back to school.
Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for all the counties in the WJBF viewing area.
Georgia:
- Burke County: August 23
- Columbia County: August 5
- Emanuel County: August 2
- Glascock County: August 2
- Hancock County: August 2
- Jefferson County: August 2
- Jenkins County: August 24
- Johnston: August 17
- Lincoln County: August 5
- McDuffie County: August 2
- Richmond County: August 5 for elementary & August 9 for K-8, middle school, high school, eSchool
- Screven County: August 2
- Taliaferro County: July 19 (already started)
- Warren County: August 2
- Washington County: August 6
South Carolina:
- Aiken County: August 16
- Allendale: August 16
- Bamberg County, Dist.1 & 2: August 16
- Barnwell County: August 16
- Edgefield: August 16
- McCormick County: July 22 (already started)
- Saluda County: August 31
Please refer to your district websites for more detailed information.