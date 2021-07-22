CSRA back-to-school dates for the 2021-2022 school year

CSRA (WJBF) – It seems as if we were just talking about graduations, and now it’s time to go back to school.

Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for all the counties in the WJBF viewing area.

Georgia:

Burke County: August 23

Columbia County: August 5

Emanuel County: August 2

Glascock County: August 2

Hancock County: August 2

Jefferson County: August 2

Jenkins County: August 24

Johnston: August 17

Lincoln County: August 5

McDuffie County: August 2

Richmond County: August 5 for elementary & August 9 for K-8, middle school, high school, eSchool

Screven County: August 2

Taliaferro County: July 19 (already started)

Warren County: August 2

Washington County: August 6

South Carolina:

Aiken County: August 16

Allendale: August 16

Bamberg County, Dist.1 & 2: August 16

Barnwell County: August 16

Edgefield: August 16

McCormick County: July 22 (already started)

Saluda County: August 31

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Please refer to your district websites for more detailed information.