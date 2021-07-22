CSRA back-to-school dates for the 2021-2022 school year

CSRA (WJBF) – It seems as if we were just talking about graduations, and now it’s time to go back to school.

Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for all the counties in the WJBF viewing area.

Georgia:

  • Burke County: August 23
  • Columbia County: August 5
  • Emanuel County: August 2
  • Glascock County: August 2
  • Hancock County: August 2
  • Jefferson County: August 2
  • Jenkins County: August 24
  • Johnston: August 17
  • Lincoln County: August 5
  • McDuffie County: August 2
  • Richmond County: August 5 for elementary & August 9 for K-8, middle school, high school, eSchool
  • Screven County: August 2
  • Taliaferro County: July 19 (already started)
  • Warren County: August 2
  • Washington County: August 6

South Carolina:

  • Aiken County: August 16
  • Allendale: August 16
  • Bamberg County, Dist.1 & 2: August 16
  • Barnwell County: August 16
  • Edgefield: August 16
  • McCormick County: July 22 (already started)
  • Saluda County: August 31

Please refer to your district websites for more detailed information.

