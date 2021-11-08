CSRA Augusta Veterans Day parade modified due to COVID-19 restrictions

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA Augusta Veterans Day Parade will be a “Drive By Salute to Veterans” due to continued COVD-19 restrictions.

All American Legion Posts and Veteran Organizations are asked to participate. Anyone is welcome to join at one or all locations. The Parade Committee will assemble the POW/MIA float display November 11th, 2021. The float will be parked at the “Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) Ceremony” held at The All-Wars Memorial on 10 am o 11:30 am in Olde Town Augusta, Ga.

The POW/MIA float will be moved to American Legion Post 505 at 1678 15th St, Augusta, Ga from 1pm to 2pm. Then, the float will be moved to American Legion Post 178 on 3219 Richmond Hill Road from 3pm to 4pm and finally moved to Highland Avenue across from American Legion Post 205 from 6pm to 7pm.

Honk to let our veterans know they are remembered! Please send any pictures you take as you “Drive by Salute to Veterans”. Watch the live feed on the CSRA Augusta Veterans Day parade Facebook page.