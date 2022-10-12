AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Many churches are moving into the digital age by offering apps to members for tithing and making donations.

Traditionally, church members have given to the church in cash and checks and more recently through digital transfers. Now, churches will be able to take the next step in digital giving.

SecureGive is a local company started by a pastor in 2004, who was looking for a way for church members to donate using credit and debit cards.

SecureGive developed donation apps for nonprofits and churches.

SecureGive developed Kiosks and apps for those digital donations. They are partnering with Engiven, a crypto currency donation company, to offer the option to donate using crypto.

“So, we partnered with a company called Engiven, and so now, coming soon you’ll be able to donate to your church or nonprofit through SecureGive with crypto currency. And so, SecureGive, we have always looked to be in the forefront of donation and technology within the church. And so accepting crypto currency is just that next step,” explained Sam Baker, Vice President of Sales at SecureGive.

Crypto currency is notoriously high risk, but there wont be any risk for churches or donors because the crypto will immediately convert to dollars once donated.

Baker said that anytime something new is introduced, people get nervous.

“First off, I understand the hesitation. We certainly saw hesitation when we started in 2004. And then the giving kiosk and online giving, text giving, is normal. And so we just see this as kind of, the next step.”

There is no release date yet, but SecureGive hopes to have the crypto currency option available by Christmas.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.