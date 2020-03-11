Cruise passengers arrive at Georgia air base for quarantine

ATLANTA (AP) – Military officials say some of the passengers from a cruise ship in California that carried people infected by the new coronavirus have arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

A statement from the air base says passengers from the Grand Princess arrived early Wednesday and will now begin a 14-day quarantine at the base in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta. Base officials have prepared to house dozens of people there.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But it can cause severe illness in older adults and people with existing health problems.

