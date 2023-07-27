Augusta, Ga (WJBF) There’s a well-worn path to the Richmond County Tax Assessors office as property owners appeal their reassessments.

“To date we’ve had about 450 appeals looking back at prior years is probably 50 percent more than we typically get during the appeal period,” said Roundtree.

For the second year in a row, it’s sticker shock for thousands of property owners.

75 percent of owners are seeing an increase, by an average of 24 percent. but many of those appealing seeing a much bigger jump.

“I don’t think it’s fair that our price has tripled from last year, and that’s just not right, our house is not worth almost 200-thousand dollars,” said Michele Meeham.

Property taxes are tied to home values, but Roundtree says the massive reassessments are not tax dollar grab, by state law the values must reflect how the Augusta property market is performing.

“So if the market is increasing or decreasing, we have to reflect those changes we are required to follow the market based on the statutory code by the state of Georgia so it’s the state that sets the requirements,” Roundtree says.

Roundtree will go before commissioners next week to answer questions about the reassessments before city leaders debate whether to approve the rollback tax rate that would offset the impact of the reassessments on property taxes.

“I’m not making any recommendations to the rollback,” Roundtree said.

But those appealing their assessments say the rollback is a must.

“Absolutely for everybody it must be rolled back,” said Meeham.

The Assessor’s office is not done with the crowds, the appeal process continues until August 21st.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6