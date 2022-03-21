AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After winning state high school basketball championships, the coaches for two Richmond County Schools want the public’s help honoring the teams with rings.

Hard work led to a state championship win for Westside High School.

And the same for Cross Creek, grabbing their second victory for back to back state championship wins this year and last year. We spoke with the coaches for each school about how they pulled it off.

“Getting the guys to buy into playing team defense collectively, holding each other accountable, and most importantly, staying spiritually grounded,” said Jerry Hunter, Westside Head Basketball Coach.

“Just putting in the time and the work. Not only in the weight room, but the film room and the gym,” Lawrence Kelly, Cross Creek Head Basketball Coach said. “And then the long hours from my coaches.”

The programs worked for both teams and even though their players and coaches received an immediate pat on the back and trophies. The coaches say their merit deserves a championship ring.

“We would always tell them after a good win, we don’t say big, we just say a good win, it’s ok to feel good, but it’s not time to celebrate,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that time is now. He’s reaching out to alumni and the community to donate money for rings and lettermen jackets for 25 players and staff and 10 pendant necklaces for cheerleaders.

Over at Cross Creek, Coach Kelly is hoping that community gives any type of donation for 25 rings for players and coaches too.

Kelly added, “They put in the time, they put in the work and that’s basically the mindset.”

Hunter added that he’s building a particular type of program. He said, “Know that these kids are buying in to the system of working together. Not only are they learning that, they are learning that integrity is the most important.”

Both schools want to raise their respective funds by the end of April to help offset the cost of the regalia before school ends.

For Westside, you can mail your check or drop it off at the high school. You can make it payable to the Westside High School Athletic Booster Club, 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, Georgia 30907. Please place in the “For” section of the check, “Westside Boys Basketball Team.” You can also donate with your credit or debit card here. (https://tinyurl.com/44e94anh) All gifts are tax deductible and the Westside Athletic Booster Club’s Tax ID# is 26-0863755. The goal is to raise funds by April 29th.

For Cross Creek, you can mail your check or drop it off at the school. You can make it payable to Cross Creek Basketball Donations, 3855 Old Waynesboro Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906. You can also donate through the Cross Creek Alumni Association. The gifts through the Alumni Association are tax deductible and the Alumni Association Tax ID# is 83-4278980. Contact Mrs. Denae Lane at denaelane@icloud.com. The goal is to raise funds by April 30th.