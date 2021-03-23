Cross Creek, Josey alumni rally community to celebrate basketball wins

AUGUSTA, GA – Nearly two weeks after basketball teams at two Richmond County high schools won their state championship games, the community joins in on the celebrations. And local alumni associations are working to make the moment memorable.

Whether you’re a Cross Creek Razorback or a T.W. Josey Eagle, now or in the past, there’s something to cheer about.

“I’ve always bled green, white and gold. Always,” said Tameka Simpkins, President of T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation, Incorporated. “That will never change.”

“It was almost like unbelievable,” described Cross Creek Alumni Association President Denae Lane, who attended the championship.

It was a victory for the Cross Creek Boys and Girls Basketball Teams on March 12. They clenched the GHSA 3A State Championships. The wins are historic.

“I am an alumni from the Class of 2003,” Lane said. “So, I am one of the classes to go through all four years at Cross Creek. I had a chance to see the sports program build from the beginning. To see us at that level was super exciting.”

Lane runs the alumni association and she’s calling on her Razorback family to come out to the football stadium for a cookout this Saturday from noon until 3. Face masks are required. They plan to present trophies, offer free food, play kickball and celebrate the champions. The organization will also raise funds for special gifts.

“It’s like a rite of passage, the rings and the jacket as well. It’s just something you work for on top of the actual accomplishment. It’s a piece of memorabilia,” Lane said.

And the Josey girls basketball team got a slam dunk too, the GHSA 2 A Championship.

Simpkins said of the association’s support of the coach, “We have a lot of things in the works. We haven’t made announcements yet because we’re trying to get all of our ducks in a row so that we can make the right information available to everybody.”

Simpkins said the organization is working closely with the coach, who told NewsChannel 6 he’s not ready to announce any celebrations just yet. But he supports the alumni working to raise funds for championship jackets and rings. Simpkins, a 1989 grad said until an event is planned, people can write checks to the school, adding the girls basketball team to the memo section or give online at the district’s website.

“Thanks to our Administration, Alumni, faculty and community for your love and support on this championships run. It has been a tremendous feeling and accomplishment being able to bring Cross Creek their first state championship for not only the boys program but also celebrating the girls first state championship as well. We are truly humble and blessed to achieve this within the same year. We look forward to all the celebrations that are scheduled and we definitely look forward to next season. Once again thanks for all the support and Go Razorbacks!!!” Coach Kelly, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

“A lot of their memories have been wiped out by the COVID being so prevalent in the schools,” Simpkins said. “We think they should have their jackets and their rings to remember something good for this year.”

Photojournalist: Chris Shipman