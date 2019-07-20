Crosland Park kids, others receive back to school supplies

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Children who live in Crosland Park and surrounding communities received some brand new school supplies to start the school year with.

Families lined up well before 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 to get a chance to grab a free backpack, pencils, and books. The event put on by D’vine Community Outreach & D’vine Creations was held over at the community park.

The event in its fifth year gives families another way of getting that much-needed gear.

“Love motivates me to do this,” CEO/Owner Darlene Stewart told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I have a love for the children, love for the community and I want something good to come out of this area.”

She added that this started this as a small event and has grown into one with more than 647 people attending each year.

More than 40 volunteers showed up to lend a helping hand Saturday. Entertainment was provided by a kid DJ from Columbia, South Carolina.

If you would like to help with next year’s event, you can find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCOR803/