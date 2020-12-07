Crime still happening in business area of West Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A recent murder in the intersection of a business district in West Augusta is one of a handful of violent crimes in the past year in that area.

We wanted to take a deeper look at crime in the area that the Sheriff’s Office describes as Zone 4. And we spoke with a local business owner about recent events, especially along Wrightsboro Road.

The advice that the owner gave is a little bit more than the barbeque that he serves up.

James “Chef Redd” Sampson, who owns Chef Redd’s BBQ on the corner of North Leg Road and Wrightsboro Road eagerly spoke with NewsChannel 6, stating, “You come by and we smokin’ we aint jokin’.”

One thing Chef Redd doesn’t play about is his barbeque. But you’d be surprised to know that he also is serious about doing his role in helping combat crime in the community. The most recent one is a murder he watched play out right in front of his business.

“I know a little bit about it because some of the family members come here to eat and it was behind a young lady that both of them were involved with,” he said adding that there is a child involved who now loses both men.

The sheriff’s office arrested Robert Dubose and charged him with murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in the death of 26-Year-old Roman Bryant on North Leg and Wrightsboro Roads last week. NewsChannel 6 reported two months ago about a shooting at Augusta Mall and other crimes that amounted to an uptick in violent crimes in Zone 4 in the past year.

Augusta resident Wade Smith, weighed in telling us, “There is too much black on black crime over drugs.”

We spoke with business owners along Wrightsboro Road off camera and they agree crime is up. WJBF asked the Richmond County Sheriffs Office about the crime rate in this area, but they indicated they needed a days notice before they could get back to us. People living and working here said they believe law enforcement is doing the best it can. Chef Redd agrees.

He said, “I’m going out in the projects and I’m talking to those guys because I came from that environment. I came up through there. I know those guys. I’m letting them know that it’s alright. There is something different, there is a better life out there.”

A better life can be found right in Zone 4. An Army Recruiting place sits not far from where that shooting on North Leg happened. And there are several schools and businesses there too and in nearby zones. Chef Red said despite the increase in crime, his business is doing well and he’s not moving from his corner.

“Every time something happens here and my name is out there, somebody knows where I’m at,” Chef Redd explained.

We will continue to follow this developing story as well as crime in West Augusta.