‘Crime pays’ – man with ironic tattoo arrested

(CNN) – How’s this for irony — a man with a tattoo that says “crime pays” has been arrested in Indiana.

Terre Haute Police say Donald Murray led officers on a short chase.

He is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Auto Theft.

Murray was arrested last year — when he led police on another chase.

