(CNN) – How’s this for irony — a man with a tattoo that says “crime pays” has been arrested in Indiana.
Terre Haute Police say Donald Murray led officers on a short chase.
He is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Auto Theft.
Murray was arrested last year — when he led police on another chase.
Latest Headlines:
- ‘Crime pays’ – man with ironic tattoo arrested
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for medical reasons
- Chiefs star’s to be honored in hometown of Allendale with “Bashaud Breeland Day”
- Police: Man forced woman to watch ‘Roots’ for racism lessons
- Aiken Public Safety gets a new set of wheels