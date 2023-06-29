WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday June 28, 2023 at approximately 8:37pm, 2 suspects entered Wrens Food Mart, also known as Jackie’s on Waynesboro Hwy. in Wrens, GA. During what appeared to be an armed robbery, the store clerk was shot and killed.

Both suspects are in custody at this time. The Wrens Police Department says due to the age of the offenders, their names and photos cannot be released at this time.

If you have any further information about this crime, please contact Wrens Chief John Maynard 706-547-3232 or Special Agent Michael Kight with GBI 706-595-2575.

This is a developing story.