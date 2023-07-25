AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman to question in reference to stolen cards at a fitness center in Augusta.

The theft reportedly took place at Oxygen Fitness on 357 Highland Avenue on the morning of July 19th.

A woman was seen on security camera footage going through multiple bags at the time of the incident.

According to the incident report, a deputy was dispatched to the location where the victims described the items they were missing, of which were a driver’s license and debit cards.

Those who have information on the subject are asked to call Deputy James Price or any investigator from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy James Price: (706) 821-1020

On-duty Investigator: (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.