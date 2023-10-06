AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted for making terroristic threats against a children’s learning center in Augusta.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Rashia Ashanti Copeland made threats against Children’s First Learning Academy on Davis Rd. The incident happened at around noon Friday, Oct. 6.

Copeland is described as being around 5ft. 5in. tall and 190 lbs. The sheriff’s office says she’s known to frequent the 4000 block of Riverwatch Pkwy.

If you’ve seen Copeland or know where she may be, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.