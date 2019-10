Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for a woman wanted for an assault at a nursing home.

22-year-old Jatoria Audrey Johnson is wanted for an assault on two patients in a Richmond County nursing home.

Johnson has warrants on file for two felony counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080. Please do not approach her.