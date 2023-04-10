AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman accused of shooting into an apartment.

The incident happened March 23rd on the 7300 block of Palomino Court.

Authorities say three man heard gunshots then three bullets flew into their apartment.

Two shots went through the living room, and one shot through the bedroom.

One bullet went through the wall and into a neighboring apartment where a woman was with her 2-year-old son.

Deputies say 24-year-old Reniya Battles is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

If anyone know where Battles is, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.