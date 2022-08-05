BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.

Investigators say that on August 4, at about 5 p.m., 20-year-old Destiney Scott drove three juvenile girls to the 100 block of Winter Grove Road where they confronted and attacked two other juveniles who live at the address.

Scott also has 5 outstanding warrants for her arrest.

A juvenile report has been forwarded to juvenile court for review in regards to the three juveniles.

In a similar case in Burke County, a mother is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page stating “Considering recent events in the CSRA—specifically related to violence and firearms on school campuses, we want to remind parents that they are an important part of their children scholastic excellence. We urge parents to continue speaking with their children regarding right from wrong and remind them that violence is never the answer. We further urge parents to speak with their children about dealing with bullying, peer pressure/acceptance, responsible cell phone and social media platforms, drug usage, criminal laws, knowing their friends, and be sure to check their belongings.”