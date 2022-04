AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Chyna Mechelle Freeman.

Freeman is wanted for an Aggravated Battery that happened April 2, 2022 at Garden City Social located on the 1100 block of Broad Street.

Freeman is known to frequent Garden City Social Club. Warrants are on file for her arrest.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.