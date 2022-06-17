RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted for one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Monday, June 6th.

According to the incident report, the victim states that Kylisha Jones, 20, threw sugar, eggs, macaroni noodles, and other food items at her car and her mother’s car.

The victim also says that Jones has been harassing her over social media.

The incident report continues with Jones is sitting in a vehicle with other people in a SnapChat video saying, “Come on [expletive], we out here, for real your mama gonna die tonight.”

Also, in the video, another person can be seen in the other front seat pointing a handgun at the camera directly and smiling, according to authorities.

Authorities say that Jones is known to drive a white 2011 Chevrolet Aveo with Georgia tag TAL 4040.

Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If there is any information concerning Jones’ whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020.