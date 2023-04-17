RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted in reference to card fraud.

According to authorities, Tiffany Drayton Walker, 36, is wanted in reference to Financial Transaction Card Fraud that happened at KJ’s Market on Highway 88 in Hephzibah.

The incident occurred on September 26th, 2022, according to investigators.

In the incident report, the victim says that he was checking his EBT card, and he noticed that money was missing after being used at KJ’s, which he says, he never goes to that establishment.

According to the victim, a total of $225 was missing from the card.

If anyone has any information in regards to Walker’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jon Hixon at (706) 821-1468 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.