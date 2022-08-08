RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault.

According to authorities, the woman has been identified as Chaquita Chapman, 35.

Chaquita Chapman is wanted for questioning in an Aggravated Assault incident that occurred on the 3000 Block of Washington Road on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

If anyone has any information regarding Chaquita’s location, please contact Investigator Terry Bale at (706) 821-1454 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.