AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Bandler Road.

Investigators say that Deputies responded to Bandler Road around 5:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired and one person being struck.

The victim was reportedly in her vehicle when two unidentified suspects opened fire, hitting the vehicle multiple times.

The suspects then fled on foot before deputies could arrive.

Investigators tell us the victim sustained minor injuries.

No further information has been given.

