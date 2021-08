AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman shot while in her car near the 5000 block of Deans Bridge Rd, Saturday.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that the victim reported a car pulled up next to her and a man inside fired his weapon. Both vehicles were moving at the time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

