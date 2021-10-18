Woman shot at Dunkin Donuts parking lot in Augusta, two men charged

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting at Dunkin Donuts on Wheeler Road.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:25 pm Monday in reference to a shooting. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 20-year-old Rubelash Gilmore and 19-year-old Dahmir Williams were in an altercation when Gilmore pulled out a shotgun and fired shots into the ground. Williams and Gilmore began fighting over the weapon when it discharged and hit the woman who was nearby.

Gilmore is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Williams is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.