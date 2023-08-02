AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported kidnapping.

On Wednesday, ADPS officers responded to the Kalmia Plaza shopping center in reference to a kidnapping.

Investigators say an adult female victim was forced into a white Nissan Xterra SUV.

The suspects are described as black female and a male of unknown race.

Investigators say this kidnapping was NOT random.

If you have any information on this case, please contact investigators at 80-642-7620

Or submit an anonymous tip at www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/