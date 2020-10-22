Woman injured in shooting on Perry Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting on Perry Avenue in Augusta Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Perry Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had sustained a gun shot wound.

The victim, an elderly woman, and another person were inside the residence when someone fired a round into the home, striking the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The other person inside the home was unharmed.

There is no word yet on a suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

