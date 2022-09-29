AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.

Details are extremely limited at this time. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition and identity is unknown at this time. It is also not clear what led up to the shooting, or if investigators are searching for any suspects at this time.