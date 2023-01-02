AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year’s Day.

Details regarding the incident are limited, however, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the unidentified woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Little details were provided about the victim other than that she is an older white female and was found Sunday morning by a passerby.