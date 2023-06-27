NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating after a local woman was found dead in North Augusta.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us that the victim was found Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. behind a storage building at a home on Womrath Road.

She has been identified as 23-year-old Destany Hazel.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her cause of death.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner are continuing the investigation.

