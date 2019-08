RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County woman is facing charges after being caught with a weapon at school.

Brittany Finks was reportedly photographed with a weapon in a classroom at the Performance Learning Center.

RCBOE Police could not determine if it was a real handgun or a BB gun.

Finks has since been charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Disrupting a Public School. She’ll also be facing administrative discipline through the tribunal process.