RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving her vehicle into a Popeyes building.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Belinda H. Miller, 50, allegedly used her vehicle offensively by driving it into the Popeyes on Walton Way on Saturday almost hitting another woman, who was standing inside the restaurant at the time.

According to the warrants filed, Miller allegedly drove her SUV through the left wall and doors of the building and continued to force her vehicle another four feet inside the building after the initial crash.

Authorities say she allegedly stopped only when the building debris allowed her SUV to go no further.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday, four days after the alleged incident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Miller has been charged with Aggravated Assault and First Degree Criminal Damage to Property.