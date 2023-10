AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A woman is under arrest for shooting and killing another woman.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Mary Lucille Moore is charged with the Murder of Precious D’Antignac.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of Maxwell Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Other outlets are reporting Moore was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2000 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

NewsChannel 6 is working to confirm that.